Debina Banorjee expecting a second child?

Are Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary prepared to once again embrace parenthood? The well-known TV couple welcomed Lianna, a baby girl, as their first child in April of this year.

After four months, Gurmeet and Debina will have their second child. Debina made the announcement of her second pregnancy earlier today (August 16) with a lovely photo.

In the post, Debina flaunted a glimpse of her sonogram and captioned it, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us".