Debut details of CLASS:y from MBC's audition show 'My Teenage Girl' revealed

The girl group 'CLASS:y' which was made through the survival show 'My Teenage Girl' will be debuting in May.





Their agency M25 Entertainment stated that they'll be releasing 1st Mini album this May. They also released a teaser along with it, in which a mysterious classroom can be seen, lit with purple light, and a disastrous atmosphere, with destroyed desks, chalkboards, and ceilings.





The company has said that the girls are working hard to meet fans who have been supporting them since MBC's 'My Teenage Girl'. The album will showcase the result of the members' hard work. The company promised that they'll do their best to help them become a Kpop group that is being loved by fans all around the world. Are you excited forward to CLASS:y's debut?