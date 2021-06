Yet another indian brand focusing on single ingredients formulation @deconstrut. I have been using their brighting serum formulated with 10%Niacinamide and 0.3% Alpha Arbutin.h

The combination of niacinamide & alpha Arbutin helped brighten skin.

Skin look more rejuvenated.

It has definitely controled my melanin production which I got from sun damage.

Faded recent dark spot left behind by acne completely.

So far I'm impressed with brighting serum.

For all those who complain about fragrance this is odourless.