Deconstruct Brightening serum first impression

Price-

Retails for Rs599 for 30ml

Available on Amazon and on deconstruct website

It comes in a glass packaging with a dropper

FORMULATION

First of all I really love the formulation. The reason why I was interested in this brand was they combine actives and give us as a single product because of which we need not layer and layer products. Generally one single active doesn't completely combat issues, it requires atleast 2 actives to work with each other.

This serum is a combination of two wonderful skincare actives Niacinamide and Alpha Arbutin at 10% and 0.3%.

Niacinamide is a multi tasker, it has a number of skin benefits. Check out my niacinamide post to know more.

Alpha Arbutin is a tyrosinase inhibitor which mean it decreases the production of melanin. It brightens skin and reduces hyperpigmentation

APPLICATION

I prefer to use this serum in morning as niacinamide is a antioxidant. I layer it with my vitamin c serum for maximum benefits. The serum spreads easily, you just need two drop for ur whole face. Don't forget sunscreen.

CLAIMS-

Reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots

Works on tanning and freckles

PRO'S

Wonderful combination of actives

Considering the formulation and quality, it's actually affordable

Fragrance free

CON'S

The only con I have is I didn't like the dropper, the dropper can be better.

MY EXPERIENCE

As said this is only a first impression. I have been using it for 10 days. Honestly it's a small time phrase for a serum to work. But I did notice difference. I don't have tan and frekles so I can't comment on it. I noticed a nice glow from 4th use onwards. It worked on my new pimple marks in a week time, it lightened them and the difference was visible which quite impressed me. I am pretty sure after 4-6weeks the serum will show it complete effects. I am satisfied with the serum for now. Full review will come up after a month or two. This is my first purchase from deconstruct and I am definitely gonna try more.

Will I suggest this? Yes I do,it's a really good product for those with dark spots, sun spots, pigmentation and tan.