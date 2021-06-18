Deep Cleanse With Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam.

A 100% natural beauty brand from Korea, 'Innisfree' is dedicated to share the clean and pure energy of nature to give you premium beauty and skin care products.





Korean beauty products are the real deal and no one makes products like they do! Agree?





My skin tends to become greasy at times and break out into acne. After much research I bought this product and said goodbye to greasy skin and acne.





Innisfree’s Volcanic Line of products use volcanic ash, which is rich in minerals and has excellent absorptiveness of excessive sebum and dead skin cells due to its porous structure. Jeju volcanic rocks are designated as a resource to preserve by a special act, and volcanic ash can only be collected in certain permitted areas. The collected volcanic ash is used for cosmetic ingredients after having impurities removed at over 150 degrees and being ground into a fine powder.





What I like about ‘Innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam’

– Thorough cleansing.

– Generates abundant foam.

– Prevents greasiness

– Does not cause skin breakouts.

– Deeply Unclogs pores and cleanses impurities, making your skin breathe which in turn gives a healthy glow.

– Skin feels fresh even after couple of hours of cleansing.

– Very mild fragrance.

– Pea size quantity is required for one time usage.

– Easy to rinse off - does not leave any soapy residual behind.





What do you Ladies think about Innisfree’s Volcanic Line of products?