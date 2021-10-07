Deepika Padukone to do a side role in a Korean series, do you think A-listers should choose side roles?

As excited as I am to know Deepika Padukone would be seen in another international movie, I'm wondering why she opted for a side role which sounds very small? Deepika would be seen in a Korean Series and will work with Gong Yoo but she is not the lead. She will play a lawyer in the show. It will be a romantic comedy. I think us Indians have high hopes and expectations set for them. Do you think actors should choose such side roles even if it is in an international movie?