From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebs who will be seen in big-budget South films

Films like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' changed a lot of things on how south Indian cinema was perceived and consumed by the rest of the country. Many Bollywood celebs realised the potential and are now signing several films in the regional language. Here are some of the actresses who will soon be seen in massive south Indian films.





Deepika Padukone - Deepika will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Telugu film which is currently titled 'Project K.' It is being made on a whopping budget of 400 crores.





Alia Bhatt - Alia is a part of S.S. Rajamouli's ensemble film 'RRR'. It also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.





Aishwarya Rai - After a hiatus, Aishwarya is back in action. She is currently busy filming for Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', which also stars Chiyaan Vikram. It is the third collaboration between Aish and Mani after 'Guru' and 'Raavan.'





Kriti Sanon - Kriti has been roped in to play the role of goddess Sita in 'Adipurush.' The film, directed by Om Raut, also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.





