Is Deepika Padukone also a part of Brahmastra?

Wait! what? I just came across articles that mentioned Deepika having a cameo in Bramastra. Deepika and Ranbir have appeared in many movies together previously. But Alia and Deepika still haven't gotten that chance but seems like it's going to change now. Reports are stating Deepika can have a cameo in Brahmastra. I wonder what her role is if she appears in the film. As of now, there are no details or confirmation from the film's cast and crew. The reports further stated that as the actress shares a special bond with Karan and Ayan, she was very excited to be a part of this film. Every day the filmmakers of the film are unfolding new names to us. Brahmastra is going to be one of the most expensive films in Bollywood this year.

What role do you think Deepika could be playing in Brahmastra? Is she going to impress the audience?