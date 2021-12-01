Deepika Padukone, Ananya and Siddhant's film may go to OTT because to high-octane intimate scenes

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi all took to social media in August this year to share behind-the-scenes photos and wrap up announcements for Shakun Batra's untitled effort, in which they all-star. While the film's cast and the media have been pleading with director Shakun Batra to reveal the film's title, we've learned that the producers are now looking for a direct-to-OTT release.





Deepika portrays a fitness trainer in Shakun's film and appears with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Now, the film is based on an adulterous affair, which affects the sisterly connection between Deepika and Ananya's characters. According to reports, the picture has a large number of intimate sequences that will not be approved by the censor board. And removing the scenes will have a significant influence on the whole film. Surprisingly, Deepika gets cast alongside Siddhant in the film, but she has an affair with Dhairya Karwa, who plays Ananya Panday's love interest. The OTT domain currently has more loosened standards when it comes to on-screen closeness, according to the insider, which drove the producers to choose a direction to OTT release over a traditional theatrical release.





The film, which has yet to be named, is described as a typical Shakun Batra production that deals with complex relationships in an aesthetic and sensitive manner, making for an emotional watch. The film is set to be released in 2022 and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.