Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the list of celebrities with most number of fake Instagram followers

Did You Know? In 2019, The Institute Of Contemporary Music Performance, compiled a list of most followed celebrities on Instagram and Twitter, and ran tests to establish how many of their followers were fake!

Shockingly (or not) two Bollywood stars appeared on this list. Deepika Padukone was on the 6th position with 45% of her followers being fake! FORTY FIVE.... Priyanka Chopra held the 10th position with 43% fake followers!

Celebrities buying Instagram followers is not uncommon. Most A-Listers with million of Instagram followers are guilty of buying followers courtesy of their PRs, but to appear in such a list is quite embarrassing for these two divas.

Kareena Kapoor has 7.1 million insta followers, where as Janhvi Kapoor has 12.1, and Sara Ali Khan has a whooping number of 33.9M. But tell me, does this make Sara or Janhvi bigger stars than Kareeena? Who are these people trying to fool? Or is themselves that they want to make happy with a false sense of superstardom?

Let me know what y'all think in the comments!