From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, actresses who broke the wall of beliefs during her wedding
In the past few years, several Bollywood celebs tied the knot with the love of their lives. Some of them decided to do away with age-old traditions and challenged the status quo. Here is a list of some of those actresses.
Anushka Sharma - During the vidaai ceremony after her wedding with Virat Kohli, Anushka was seen smiling. Which is a departure from the age-old belief that the bride should cry at that time.
Deepika Padukone - Pictures of Deepika dancing at her wedding went viral. This was refreshing to see and was a slap on those who think that the bride shouldn't enjoy their own weddings.
Yami Gautam - Going against the norm, Yami tied the knot with minimal makeup on her face and she was praised by the netizens for it.
Dia Mirza - Dia decided to have a female priest perform her wedding rituals, a role which is mostly done by male priests.
Neha Dhupia - Neha's marriage with Angad Bedi surprised a lot of us. It was later revealed that she tied the knot when she was pregnant. According to old beliefs, a pregnant woman shouldn't get married.
Now isn't it cool?