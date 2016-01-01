Is Deepika Padukone to Blame for Vicky Kaushal's Exclusion From Padmaavat?

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was possibly one of the most divisive films in recent memory before its release.

Deepika Padukone, who plays the titular character in the film, has a long history of making bold career choices. Whether it's her unwillingness to star in a Salman Khan film or her refusal to cooperate with Vicky Kaushal in this particular Bhansali production, these have always attracted notice.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was rumoured to be interested in hiring Vicky Kaushal in his historical movie Padmaavat back in 2016. Vicky later verified the information, admitting that he was invited to play Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh (finally played by Shahid Kapoor). Vicky, who has become a breakout star thanks to films like Sanju, Uri, and Raazi, was reportedly eliminated from the project because Deepika Padukone did not want to romance a newcomer in the film.

According to other rumours, Deepika also refused to share screen time with a television actress who was considered for the role.

Is this attitude toward newcomers acceptable?