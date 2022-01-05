Deepika Padukone has got some classic New Year resolutions!

Deepika Padukone recently shared her New Year resolutions for 2022! Well, some of the not-to-do lists of Deepika for the upcoming year are:

No more gowns at Cannes[ which she can't resist even so!] Not being too much of a perfectionist No more milk and cookies, and To cut down on coffee

We all are aware how Deepika Padukone is the most disciplined and ambitious actress in the Bollywood industry and we all know where did she get it from and she always says that she is very much grateful for her sports learnings and her family values which she got when she was a kid!

But this year Deepika has got new set of resolutions, she wants to learn:

how to cook how to sing how to Juggle, and Working out 3 times a week.

We all have always seen Deepika as the most grounded and down to earth actress, very determined and hardworking person. She calls herself a perfectionist, which she says came from her sport side. But like any normal person in the video, she is seen cheating on her New Year resolution and also secretly eats milk and cookies and later says, "What? There is always a next year!"

Like Deepika Padukone, even my resolutions are gonna be saved up for next year!