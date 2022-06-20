Deepika Padukone is Jal Devi in Brahmastra?

Deepika Padukone may play Jal Devi, according to eagle-eyed fans, in the new 4K trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film, Brahmastra.





The makers of the film released a 4K trailer a day ago, which begins with Amitabh Bachchan's narration, "Jal, Vaayu, Agni - Pracheen kaal se hamare beech kuch aisi shaktiyaan hain joh astron mein bhari huyi hain (Water, air, fire - since ancient times, there have been some such powers among us that have become heavy in astronomy), You see a woman strolling with a sea of water tide behind her in the first few seconds. Deepika Padukone is said to be playing the character of Jal Devi, according to fans. While the directors have yet to confirm both cameos, Deepika Padukone's debut in Ayan's latest film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor won't come as a surprise.





Explore Shiva's adventures as he travels across the land of Astras and discovers his destiny as the universe's DIVINE HERO.