Deepika Padukone to Launch a Lifestyle Brand! Why is it Different than the product lines by other actresses'?

Well, I think this was expected from Deepika Padukone because many Bollywood celebs tend to launch their beauty or clothing lines as soon they achieve a certain benchmark in their career. But how will her brand stand aside from Katrina kaif's kay beauty or Anushka Shamra's Nush? Well it is going to be a lifestyle brand that won't just focus on one product line. She will be starting with skincare and beauty. More to this is it will specially be rooted in India but will be backed by science. Do you think this will do well?