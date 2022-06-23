Is Deepika Padukone OK with Ranveer Singh discussing his 'sex life' on Koffee With Karan?

Koffee with Karan season 7 is back with a bang and our most favourite 'couch-couples' can be seen giving some of the boldest, funny and honest answers!

If you notice clearly Ranveer Singh in the trailer can be seen talking about his sex life and though it is not new to expect something like that out of him, is it okay to publicly show, what Ranveer and Deepika share in their private space?





Internet is filled with dirty jokes and Ranveer Singh has always been open about his life, let that be before marriage or after one, he has always given some of the funniest answers on the show. It will be interesting to see time, Ranveer comes with Alia on the show, as Alia is just married

. And about Deepika being okay with Ranveer mentioning their sex life, I think she is just used to seeing him like this.





There is nothing new. Isn't it guys?