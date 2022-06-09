Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh, the bigger star of the two?

Deepika and Ranveer are both big stars in their way. The couple has shared their share of flops and hits. The last time we saw them on-screen was in 83 which did not do well. Currently, Ranveer is working on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt whereas Deepika is currently working on 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abram. According to the audience, Deepika is the bigger star today and Ranveer does not feel insecure because of that. If one notices, Deepika has given more hits than him and is known globally. Her fee for movies is quite expensive compared to Ranveer. During the promotions of 83, many reporters had questioned Ranveer on this and asked him how he felt and the actor went on to explain that, he likes the fact that other actors are shinning too. He said, "I feel good when people tell me that I allowed the other actor to shine. That's just who I am. I can't be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There's nobody more proud than me."

There isn't a moment Ranveer misses praising Deepika.