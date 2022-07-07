Is Deepika Padukone overrated?

She's a very beautiful, super confident woman, fought a lot of battles, very strong yes. But as an actor, I think she's average. In fact, I loved her in her debut (Om Shanti Om) as the "dreamy girl" Shanti Priya. She showed so much potential and displayed all emotions with ease. Remember the last scene when the ghost Deepika smiles at SRK with a tear in her eye? Man, she was so good!





But what happened to her after that? Every movie after that, with a few exceptions of Bajirao, ram Leela she was always an enlarged version of her role "Sandy" from Om Shanti Om: The worry-free party girl which she plays with ease.





Just because her contemporaries such as Sonam, Shraddha, Katrina etc cannot emote/act or people like Anushka, Parineeti who can act but aren't 'glamourous' enough doesn't imply that Deepika is a great actress. I feel like Alia is doing much better with her age and her acting. She has chosen different characters and she is at least trying to experiment with her roles.





The best example is her role in Cocktail for which she won so much critical acclaim. If we had better protagonists than Diana plenty and Saif Ali khan, I highly doubt if people would have even noticed her normal acting! The other two were so terrible, that it seemed as if Deepika was amazing.





For those who want to talk about her role in Bajirao, Padmavat: Priyanka, Ranveer, and even Aditi Rao were better than her. Yes, she was gorgeous in those expensive ghagras but I know a lot of people would agree with my statement that she had difficulty emoting in all those movies!