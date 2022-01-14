Deepika Padukone to perform her own stunts in Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan?

The upcoming Bollywood movie Pathan featuring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is currently being shot and if reports are to be believed the actress is doing all of her stunts on her own. She has had some past martial arts experience in the movie Chandni Chowk To China starring Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar and even in Rajinikanth's Kochadaiyaan.

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of a well known Badminton player and sister of a professional golf player, so it's a given she would want to showcase her athletic side on the big screen.

Do you think she will be able to pull off all her stunts without the help of stunt doubles?