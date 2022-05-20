Is Deepika Padukone replaced in 'The Intern'?

Deepika Padukone right now is enjoying her time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The actress has a lot on her plate at the moment in regards to films. One of her most interesting films is going to be 'The Intern' or maybe not now, considering the rumors that have been going around for a while about her exist from the same. The real question here lies, why?

Initially, the movie was going to cast Deepika and Rishi Kapoor but after the demise of the latter, the filmmakers decided to cast Amitabh Bachchan. There is no apparent reason as to why she has been replaced. As of now, the filmmakers are looking at other options and one of them is said to be Parineeti Chopra. I don't think Parineeti will be able to give justice to the film.