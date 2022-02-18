Deepika Padukone revealed that she's working on her father's biopic!

Deepika is not the only famous person from her family. Her father, Prakash Padukone has remained a big Badminton player in his time. Deepika too is a Badminton player.

Recently, the actress has revealed that she has started working on her father's biopic. The actress spoke about the challenges her father faced during his young days, his success and a lot of other things. This doesn't only stop here, she also said, "I am working on it. Actually, even before 83 happened, he (Prakash) was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sports is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983."





