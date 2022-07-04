Unlike most stars, Deepika Padukone is not a North Indian. She was born and brought up in Bangalore and at the age of 18, tongue she came to Mumbai with big dreams. Deepika Padukone's mother tongue is Konkani. Recently, Deepika Padukone attended an event hosted by the Konkani community in San Jose, California. Konkani this event, actor Ranveer Singh revealed that he's got a lot of knowledge of the Konkani language. He went on to explain how he understands all of the Konkani languages only because when they have kids tomorrow, he does not want Deepika to talk to them in Konkani without him understanding it.