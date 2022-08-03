Is Deepika Padukone still suffering from depression?

Today is mental health's Day and let's talk about my favourite actress who went through this difficult phase in her life.

Deepika was put on to a psychiatrist, medication which went back and forth for many months. She was resistant to that at first because there was so much stigma attached to mental illness, so that went on for a couple of months until she finally started taking medication and started feeling better.

I wanna know if she's in a better place or still suffering from the same.