Is Deepika Padukone trying her luck in Hollywood again because of Priyanka Chopra's success there?

Deepika Padukone had initially debuted in Hollywood with the movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, and Nina Dobrev. Despite such popular names in the cast, the film didn't make much of an impact. Deepika Padukone's stint in Hollywood, then, was very brief. Instead, the actress continued to star in Bollywood movies. Perhaps she thought that her career in Hollywood wouldn't take off so it was better to do movies in a space where she was appreciated more.





Priyanka Chopra, too, took up smaller roles during this time. She appeared in Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic which were very blink-and-miss roles. But that was just the beginning. Since then, Priyanka's career has moved up. Whether it's her high-profile marriage to an equally well known Nick Jonas, or her appearances in top magazines, Priyanka has made waves. And with all the buzz around her, the movies offered to her in Hollywood are top-notch now. She's got The Matrix 4 and Citadel lined up.





Deepika must have seen that Priyanka moved up in her Hollywood career through small, introductory roles and is rising more. So is that why she's trying her luck again by making a comeback as the lead in an STXfilms romantic comedy? Do you think she'll succeed?