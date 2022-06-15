Deepika Padukone's depression story: Is it over yet?

Deepika Padukone has been quite vocal about her depression. Over the years people have become vocal about their mental health. A few years ago Deepika had unfolded the truth about her mental health.

Back in 2014, the actress was diagnosed with depression. She mentioned how she felt like she had no purpose in life. There was a point where people blamed the PR and called it a stunt. These people believed that she was just jealous. The actress wanted to let her fans and people know that talking about mental health is completely okay. If you're not feeling good mentally then it's okay to take a break and talk to people. "I used to feel weird that people don't talk about it. It was a stigma and people don't even know much about it. During that time, I realized that if I am experiencing this, then there would be many people out there facing depression as well. My ambition in life was that if I could save just one life, then my purpose was solved. We have come a long way now," said Deepika in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

As of today, Deepika only believes in doing and going to places that bring her peace.