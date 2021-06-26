Deepika & Priyanka are competing for a race that Katrina has lost already

Deepika, Priyanka and Katrina are possibly the top three names when it comes to mainstream Hindi cinema. And as much as you can claim that there isn't any kind of animosity between them, we know that's not true. We know that everybody stays on a lookout for what others are doing. In my opinion though, all three of them are right now catering to three different zones.

While Deepika has undertaken mainstream, meaningful and meaty roles with the biggest filmmakers, Priyanka has gone global. However, what PC wants to stand for is fairly similar in different ways. She likes being seen endorsing noble initiatives, stays in the news for her work in Hollywood and occassionally does a film or two in Hindi as well.

Given their overall approach, I feel these two women are only competing with each other for top recognition while Katrina has already given up. Katrina is a powerful woman who has worked her way up with tremendous amount of hard work. However, she comes with a certain limitations that will sadly always make for her undoing here in Bollywood at least.

The kind of roles she has been choosing, it's evident her immediate plan is to be among the bigger mainstream hits, rather than experimenting with her choices. She's barely even seen making an appearance for any public event or initiative. Although what's to be admired about her is that she has accepted it and is not trying to be something that she isn't.

Good for her.