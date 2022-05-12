Deepika-Ranbir Jodi that we are in love with!

Ranbir and Deepika's chemistry shines throughout the whole film, even during their break up scene, the pain in their eyes seemed too real at times. Even in the first act, in Corsica, both of them sizzled throughout without even a proper romantic scene between them (except at the end). Their endearing chemistry makes me want to watch the film over and over again.





Talking about the song, starting from playful Matargasti, to the soulful Agar Tum Saath Ho to the comeback of Lucky Ali in Safarnama (which actually summarises the theme of the movie), A. R. Rahman knocked this out of the park. Every song helped the narration to go forward and never felt like it was forced into the movie.





Do you agree with me???