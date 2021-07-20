From 'Delhi Crime' to 'Indian Matchmaking', clearly Emmy has degraded it's own standards.

When a show like Delhi crime is made, it needs and it deserves to be nominated for an award show as prestigious as Emmy awards. Last year when Delhi Crime bagged Emmy nominations, the entire country was celebrating but what happened this time.





Well this time it feels more like an embarrassment than any celebration. After reading that 'Indian Matchmaking' is nominated for an Emmy, it's kind of disappointing. I don't hate this Netflix show 'Indian Matchmaking' but I just can't believe how one show can be so cringeworthy.





It was problematic not in one but in many ways. However after getting nominated for an Emmy, I seriously think Sima aunty's stars are definitely aligned.

Do you agree?