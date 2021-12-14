Despite Covid, Salman Khan's Da-bangg Tour in Saudi Arabia is a big success, with huge audiences

Over the weekend, Salman Khan hosted and performed at the Da-bangg The Tour: Reloaded event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which had a fantastic reaction. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Maniesh Paul, and others took part in the tour, which was held for the first time in Riyadh. Despite Salman Khan's previous assurances that the Bollywood star will be present, Jacqueline Fernandez was unable to attend the event.





Salman Khan announced on social media in early December that the Da-bangg Tour 2021 would take off on December 10th in Riyadh. The announcement generated a lot of buzz, and tickets for the event, which will be held at the International Arena Parade Zone, were quickly sold out. According to reports, the event drew over 80,000 Salman Khan admirers who flocked to the venue to hear him perform live.





Despite the fact that the show is held every year in the UAE or other Gulf nations, this was the first time it witnessed such large crowds and fans enjoying their beloved bhaijaan's performance to the utmost. Salman Bhai danced to some of his most popular songs from his hit films in the 1990s, like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, among others.





Along with Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty performed to popular songs and item numbers. All of the performers, including Guru Randhawa, Kamal Khan, and Prabhudeva, watched the audience applauding and showering love on them. Aayush Sharma's performance was also well received by the audience, as his role in Antim has earned him a large fan base. Salman Khan pledged that he would return to Riyadh with another version of the Da-bangg Tour Reloaded the following year.





Since new covid variants are rapidly emerging, I believe we should avoid such meetings, and anything like this should not be anticipated from celebrities.