Despite having a no kiss policy in his films, Salman Khan continues to add item songs, claiming family films

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars and one of the industry's top three Khans, is recognised for adhering to a set of norms in his films. He has a firm 'No Kiss' policy that he follows to the letter, and he never kisses any of his starring ladies.





Salman Khan is so adamant about not breaking this rule that, in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he went to considerable lengths to prevent a liplock sequence with Disha Patani. As the moment called for the couple to approach close on-screen and kiss, Salman Khan kissed her while her mouth was duct-taped, cleverly skirting his self-imposed restriction without actually breaking it.





Kissing sequences, according to Salman, are intense and unsuitable for family films. Because he prefers to watch movies with his entire family, kissing sequences can be awkward if there are youngsters or the elderly present. That's understandable, but what about all the item numbers in Salman Khan films? Most of Bhai's films feature at least one item song, and Salman Khan is often recognised with providing Bollywood with some of the best "item girls."





His list of item songs dates back to Dabangg, which brought Bollywood the smash tune Munni Badnaam Hui starring Malaika Arora and Chulbul Pandey Salman Khan. The visuals of scantily dressed heroines surrounded by a slew of men grooving to the most suggestive of lyrics do not conjure up images of "family time." None of the item numbers are suitable for viewing by members of a family seated around the dinner table.





It's an unpleasant truth that Bollywood typically makes a big deal out of personal scenes of any kind, yet the industry turns a blind eye when it comes to the objectification of women. There have been numerous films and scenarios in which women have been shamelessly objectified purely for entertainment purposes, and item songs are no exception.





While some celebrities have taken a stand against item songs and refuse to perform them or rely on them to boost movie ratings, we wonder when one of Bollywood's most powerful performers, Salman Khan, will declare a no-item-songs policy. I'm not sure when (or if) Bollywood will stop categorising women in specific roles, preventing them from reaching their full potential.