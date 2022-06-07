Details about Farhan Akhtar's role in 'Ms Marvel' movie

Who doesn't love marvel movies right? A Bollywood actor being cast in a Marvel series is a big thing. Farhan Akhtar is that lucky actor, who got the chance to be cast in 'Ms. Marvel'. This also marks his debut in Hollywood and Marvel Universe.

Ms. Marvel is about Kamal Khan, played by Iman Vellani. Kamala has been one of the brightest growing stars in Marvel Comics because of her debut in 2014. From what is shown in the trailers and the first episode, Kamala's powers are still developing.

This series gets to feature, the first Muslim, South Asian character. The producer-writer, Sana Amanat, got to speak to a leading media house, where she opened up on the series and said that it's a 'Marvel-ised' Bollywood series.

Unfortunately, Farhan does not play the role of a protagonist but Sana has promised that the fans are in for a treat. His appearance. She was also quoted saying, Farhan's character is ''awesome''.

Have you watched the first episode already? What are your thoughts on the same?