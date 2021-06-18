Details of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's beautiful house

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are some of the most popular names in their respective fields. Virushka, as they are commonly known, is also considered a power couple by many. They recently became parents of the cute baby girl, Vamika. While Anushka is busy producing web series and films, Kohli recently returned from the Indian Premier League which got canceled due to the pandemic.

Both of them own a plush and wonderful house in Mumbai's Worli area. Through their social media pictures, we get a glimpse of the beautiful interiors of their house. Their living area has a large bed and lovely rugs along with a big mirror. The balcony is filled with plants where Anushka loves gardening. Each room is filled with beautiful paintings and decorative showpieces.

The lounge area has flooring made out of wood, where she spends time with her pet dog. In their living room, The house gives a breathtaking glimpse of the Worli sea face. The property, which is worth 34 crores, sprawls across 7,171 square feet with four bedrooms. The couple also owns a farmhouse in Alibaugh.