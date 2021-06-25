Details of Karan Johar's luxurious Bandra penthouse

Karan Johar is one of the biggest and successful directors/producers of Bollywood. He is the head honcho of Dharma Productions and has the power to make or break someone's career. No wonder a celebrity like him will have a lavish lifestyle and a lavish home. Johar currently lives in his Bandra penthouse with his kids Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo. It was bought by him in 2010.

The terrace of his house is designed by none other than Gauri Khan, one of India's best interior designers. She has also designed Roohi and Yash's cute nursery in white shades with a pop of bright hues. Kjo gave us a sneak peek into his house during the lockdowns with his Instagram videos titled Lockdown with Johars. Kjo's bedroom is in a monochrome look, a black and white only space. It also has a massive closet. The bathroom is also made in a monochrome hue.