Details of Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone's new Rs 119 crore house in Bandra

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shook the internet today after the news of the actor buying one of the most expensive apartments in the country. It is reported Ranveer Singh bought this quadruplex apartment for 119 crores in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor is now Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's neighbor.

Reports also say that the quadruplex apartment is located on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the apartment. The carpet area is 11,266 sq ft and 1,300 sq ft is an exclusive terrace. How cool is this right?