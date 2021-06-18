Details of Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi palace

Saif Ali Khan hails from the royal Pataudi family. This is a fact that most of us know. Saif has a luxurious Pataudi Palace where he pays a visit once in a while. It was recently used to shoot some scenes of the web series 'Taandav.'

Situated in the Pataudi town of Gurugram district in Haryana, this palace belongs to the Pataudi family. Sprawled on 10 acres of land, the palace also known as Ibrahim Kothi, has more than 150 rooms with amazing interiors. It has seven dressing rooms and seven billiard rooms. The palace has large halls and beautiful gardens. It has been estimated that this palace is worth around 800 crores Indian rupee. Its design is inspired by colonial-era architecture.

After Saif's father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away in 2011, the palace was sold to the Neemrana Hotels. They ran the palace as a luxury hotel until 2014. Saif said he had to buy his palace with his hard-earned money. Saif is now the caretaker of the Pataudi Palace and visits it with Kareena Kapoor and his son Taimur in winters.