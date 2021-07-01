Details of Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaugh Bungalow

Shah Rukh Khan's mansion Mannat in Mumbai is one of the most popular celebrity houses in the country. But SRK also owns a bunch of other luxury houses as well including a flat in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Island and a bungalow in Mumbai's Alibaugh.





This palatial bungalow is worth around 14.67 crore Indian rupees. Located at a farm in the Alibaugh region, this lush sea-facing property is called Deja Vu Farm. It is spread across 19,960 sq km and also has a helipad. King Khan's bungalow has white interiors, massive open spaces, wooden furniture, and a swimming pool.





This place has seen several birthday parties and visits of celebs like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, and Ananya Panday.