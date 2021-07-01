  • facebook
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

Details of Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaugh Bungalow

Shah Rukh Khan's mansion Mannat in Mumbai is one of the most popular celebrity houses in the country. But SRK also owns a bunch of other luxury houses as well including a flat in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Island and a bungalow in Mumbai's Alibaugh.


This palatial bungalow is worth around 14.67 crore Indian rupees. Located at a farm in the Alibaugh region, this lush sea-facing property is called Deja Vu Farm. It is spread across 19,960 sq km and also has a helipad. King Khan's bungalow has white interiors, massive open spaces, wooden furniture, and a swimming pool.


This place has seen several birthday parties and visits of celebs like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, and Ananya Panday.
