Details of Vicky Kaushal's luxurious Mumbai house

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most bankable stars in the Bollywood film industry. He has been a part of several highly successful films that has cemented his name as an a-lister. Vicky is also an avid social media user where he shares his pictures with his fans. Through these, we got a sneak peek of his luxurious flat in Mumbai where he lives with his parents and younger brother Sunny Kaushal.





It has a large living room cum dining area with several sets of couches. Vicky's bedroom has a classy interior and a big window to enjoy the city view. His house also has a large balcony where one can enjoy an amazing view. Vicky often shares his pictures from the balcony on his Instagram profile. The kitchen is decorated with black granite.





Being a fitness enthusiast, Vicky has a home gym with dozens of exercise equipment. Adjacent to this is a bar for Vicky's dad, Shyam Kaushal who is an action director.