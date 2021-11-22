Deyga Rose Scrub-100% Organic Rose Scrub in India

If you know me well, you’d know that I am a sucker for natural skincare and bath and body products. So, when I got to try a few products from Deyga I was very excited. Today’s product in focus is Deyga Rose Scrub that is completely natural and chemical-free.

The importance of exfoliation is no secret. Scrubbing your skin on a regular basis to get rid of dead cells, blackheads and other impurities is like regeneration of the skin. I make sure to exfoliate my skin thrice a week. I try to keep aside a day, mostly Saturdays or Sundays for pampering my skin with exquisite skincare products. For my weekly pamper routines, I like to use products that are rich in organic ingredients, safe on the skin, and most importantly have an exotic feel in them. Deyga Rose Scrub has all of that and more. Made with 100% pure, organic, real rose petals, this scrub works wonders without harming your skin. Exfoliating feels exquisite with this beautiful rose scrub made with real rose petals. It melts quickly on the skin and gently refines the pores while removing the dead cells to expose cleaner, fresher skin.

Benefits-

* Cleanses the skin

* Exfoliates it

* Softens the skin

* Provides a healthy glow





I thoroughly enjoyed using this in my everyday skincare routine. The texture of the scrub is effective to scour away any impurities, blackheads, whiteheads, and dead cells from your skin without damaging or irritating the skin layer. It also effectively enhances the skin texture. I loved the fact that it did not feel harsh on the skin. It surely is a little time-consuming and creates a mess in your bathroom but it is definitely worth it. If you are also into natural and sustainable skincare products, you should definitely give this scrub a go.