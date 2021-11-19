Dhamaka Review: Intense but left us wanting more

Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, based on the Korean film The Terror Live (2013), has Kartik Aaryan in a completely new role. Unlike in bubbly rom-com, when he effortlessly uses his charm, the character here has a clear dark core. Arjun Pathak appears to be an angry and sad man. In fact, we only see him smile once, in the opening sequence, which is a throwback to brighter days. Arjun Pathak alias Kartik Aaryan performs his radio show regretfully today, donning a dishevelled face.

He receives a call from a man who threatens to blow up Mumbai's sea link, as we know from the trailer. A physical 'dhamaka' awaits, and the proceedings take a frantic turn.

The screenplay by Ram Madhvani and Puneet Sharma doesn't spend any time getting to the point, with a duration of just over 90 minutes. Even if we see terrifying images of immense flames engulfing the bridge through a window or on large television screens, the panic and its aftermath occur within the four walls of the studio and in the frantic gestures of those trying to control the situation. These are the times when Dhamaka shines brightest. Ram Madhvani knows when and how to raise the stakes, giving us just enough information to understand what's going on and whet our need for more.

These heights, though, are punctuated by some tedious troughs. It's frustrating that they get the in-studio action so incorrect in a film where the protagonist's occupation is so important. It's hard to take a radio show seriously when it morphs into a full-fledged television broadcast halfway through. No matter how many orders Amruta Subhash's foul-mouthed boss character screams out, a live chat between anchors of rival news channels as a full blame game plays out on TV makes things even more ludicrous. There is an attempt to poke fun at the circus that prime time news has devolved into these days, but it is ultimately a rather puerile attempt.

Dhamaka, on the whole, redeems itself slightly due to its short running length. Kartik, in particular, hooks us over, but the movie left us wanting more. I will give Dhamaka 3 stars out of 5.