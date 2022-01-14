Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their divorce - SHOCKED

South India mega actor Dhanush was married to Thaliva's daughter aka Rajnikant's daughter, Aishwaryaa. Dhanush and Aishwariyaa were married for 18 years and have two sons together. Just now the couple announced their divorce. This has come out as a shocking news.

Aishwariyaa took to her Instagram handle and posted her statement.

Divorces have become so common in our country today. Divorce has always been very common in Bollywood when you compare it with other regional entertainment industry. Today it's not only common in Bollywood but also in Kollywood. Is this becoming a new trend? We have been witnessing many couples separating in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation and took everyone by shock.