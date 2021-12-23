Dhanush says Sonam Kapoor is a better actor than Sara Ali Khan!

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan worked together on a film called Atrangi Re and are currently doing promotions for it! They were seen together on the Koffee Shots With Karan for the promotion of their film. While they were on show and sitting next to each other on the couch and playing the famous rapid-fire game with Sara Ali Khan and none other than Karan Johar. While answering Karan's question Dhanush was asked to choose who is better as an actress Sonam Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, and to that he replied that it is Sonam Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan replied saying," Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my..." Then Dhanush explained that "Sonam Kapoor as she was his first co-star in the Hindi film and being the first guy coming from the South she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful to her! Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun Sara was on the set."

Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar, the film is not going to release in theatres but on Disney+Hotstar!