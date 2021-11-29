Dharmendra is enjoying his time on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The 85-year-old actor, Dharmendra who is currently seen filming on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi is enjoying to the fullest with his other co-actors- Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh and with director Karan Johar!

Recently our veteran actor posted a picture of the casting team on his Instagram and wrote " "Dosto, pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se....pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha (Friends, got so much love, affection and respect from everyone that didn't realise it is my first time with this unit)."

Later the director of the movie Karan Johar shared an inside BTS video of the set where we got to see Dharam paji enjoying himself and getting along with his new cast members!

They have completed 50shoot days! The film will release on 10th, February 2023! After a long time, we will get to see Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra on screen together!