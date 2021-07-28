Dharmendra, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and the saga of actors against their daughters entering Bollywood

Recently, Esha Deol revealed to The Indian Express that her father, Dharmendra, was very possessive about her working in films. According to the yesteryear star, women have to be more protected, possibly based on his knowledge of how the industry runs. He's not the first one to hold such a view.

Many have known that the Kapoor family didn't look kindly on working women before. All of the actresses who married Kapoors quit acting soon. Much of the credit behind breaking this norm is given to Karisma Kapoor who paved the way for Kareena Kapoor Khan later. Their mother, Babita, had aided Karisma through the industry which wasn't very well received by Randhir Kapoor. But now, Kareena herself is shattering many ideals about actresses not sustaining post marriage and motherhood. She's continued to do glamorous roles, and has even given a hit opening with Veere Di Wedding.

Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, had even commented that he wanted to break daughter Trishala's legs when she wished to pursue acting. Do you think that these actors were being protective or possessive? Did they set harmful standards that are a barrier for working women or were they looking out for their child?