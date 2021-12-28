Dharmendra is working out at the age of 83!

‘Age is just a number is an adage that Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra is proving true and how. The 86-year-old legend is a living example of being ‘young at heart.’ After entertaining the audience with his live-wire performances and powerful dialogues for six decades, Dharmendra is not letting his childlike spirit to die anytime soon. At an age where the ability to move is reduced, the actor’s proclivity for fitness has given him a new lease of life. A new video shared by him on Instagram is making people half his age look very old.