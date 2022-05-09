DIA to make the last comeback before disbandment

DIA's last comeback is scheduled for August this year and all 6 members including Eunice, Ki Hee Hyun, Jung Chae Yeon, Yebin, Eunchae, and Jooeun. The girl group's contracts with PocketDol studio will end in September 2022.





After seven years of staying together, the members will go in different directions. DIA debuted in 2015 and had a series of member changes throughout their career. The group is now currently promoting as a six-member group.





Will you miss them? Do you think they took the right decision?