Dial 100 Review: Thriller with no thrill

Rensil D’Silva's directorial flick, a thriller movie, Dial 100, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Talwar. It is now streaming on the OTT platform, Zee5 with a running time of 1 hour 44 minutes.





If you have seen the trailer, then you would know that Manoj Bajpayee is playing Senior P.I Nikhil Sood's character. One early night, he gets a call from a number, who seems to be very stressed and tensed and inclining towards ending her life. Well, we literally dial 100 when we are in an emergency situation. After a while, we will get to know that the woman (Neena Gupta) wants to take revenge on Nikhil (Bajpayee) for not giving justice to her son. What happens next? Why that woman was asking for Nikhil on the phone? How does she know him? Why is she threatening his wife Prerna (Sakshi)? All of that doubt gets cleared, but somewhere the plot diced on its own without much of the thrill.





The trailer showed more suspense than the film. There's no subplot or sudden move that will make you think, "Oh! That's how it was going to happen?" It's more of a "you know what's gonna happen". The movie is watchable only because of the intense performance given by Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta. The screenplay and execution both lacked the power they needed. If you really want to watch it, you can. I am not recommending it.