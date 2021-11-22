Is Diana comparing Bollywood stars from rat??

Actress, Diana Penty is understands the cold-hearted nature of the film business and the fact that time is considered money .

The Cocktail (2012) star feels because of this, sticking to her beliefs and not giving in to the rat race gets tough.





"Tough is an understatement. It’s very tough and stressful and more often than not, you tend to find yourself in a sort of dilemma — you’re torn between sticking to the films you truly believe in on one hand, and following the advice of the people around you on the other. When it comes down to it, I always land up following my instincts with regard to the work I do and I try to maintain a healthy balance,” said Diana.





Do you think Diana's statements re justified?