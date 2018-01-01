Diana Penty who made her big Bollywood debut with the blockbuster film cocktail won everyone's heart with her performance.

Later she was also seen in a number of films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu but after 2018 she suddenly disappeared from Bollywood and did not do any other film.

Now after about 3 years she is making her way back in movies but this time she is making her Malayalam debut with 'Salute', co-starring south sensation Dulquer Salmaan. Now the question is, Is Diana Penty not getting projects in Bollywood that now she has to work in a Malayali film or she just wanted to stay away from Bollywood, what do you think?