Did Aamir Khan just unfold the reason behind his divorce with Kiran Rao?

Aamir Khan recently came into the news for his divorce with his second wife, Kiran Rao. The couple were married for 15 years and took the decision to separate last year. The couple have a son together named, Azad. This news had come out as a shock to everyone but there were a section of people who claimed to have seen this coming. The reason why those people claimed this is because, Aamir was many times linked to his Dangal female co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir is a person who doesn't speak about his relationship much often. In a recent interview the actor opened up about his divorce and said, we wanted to give respect to the institution of marriage. "We are going to hold each other's hands and move ahead." The actor also clarified that there was no one who came in between them for them to take this decision. But do you believe this or do you believe the fact that Fatima had something to do about this?