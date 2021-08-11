Did Aamir Khan star in Dhoom 3 so that he could use its success to fund the movies he produces?

Aamir Khan is known for his diverse script choices. Whether it's Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, or PK, he shines in every role. Which is why him taking up Dhoom 3 was surprising for all his fans. From artistic and off beat movies, Aamir was seen settling for a typical Bollywood entertainer. That too a franchise.





So what really compelled him to star in a movie like the Dhoom series? Aamir had once said that it was because of the script, but I doubt that someone who has seen potential in a Dil Chahta Hai or Rang De Basanti would find Dhoom 3 to be an interesting story.





That's why I feel that he probably wanted to gain some mainstream commercial foothold before venturing out to produce and fund better projects. Dhoom 3 would be a sure set blockbuster hit. Aamir is an intelligent actor, and Dhoom's success could be pooled in for him to suit his diversified movies. What do you think?